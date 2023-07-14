FormFactor Inc.’s (FORM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has gone up by 13.51% for the week, with a 16.32% rise in the past month and a 20.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.42% for FORM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.04% for FORM stock, with a simple moving average of 31.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) Right Now?

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FORM is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FORM is $33.67, which is -$2.14 below the current market price. The public float for FORM is 76.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.31% of that float. The average trading volume for FORM on July 14, 2023 was 424.96K shares.

FORM) stock’s latest price update

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.39 in relation to its previous close of 34.62. However, the company has experienced a 13.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FORM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FORM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FORM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

FORM Trading at 17.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORM rose by +13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.17. In addition, FormFactor Inc. saw 62.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORM starting from Shahar Shai, who sale 4,759 shares at the price of $29.68 back on Mar 06. After this action, Shahar Shai now owns 72,900 shares of FormFactor Inc., valued at $141,232 using the latest closing price.

St Dennis Thomas, the Director of FormFactor Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $32.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that St Dennis Thomas is holding 30,890 shares at $419,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.71 for the present operating margin

+40.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for FormFactor Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on FormFactor Inc. (FORM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.87. Total debt to assets is 5.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.