Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (FATP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FATP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.47 in comparison to its previous close of 10.75, however, the company has experienced a 0.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FATP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FATP is also noteworthy at 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for FATP is 3.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of FATP on July 14, 2023 was 46.35K shares.

FATP’s Market Performance

FATP stock saw an increase of 0.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.09% and a quarterly increase of 4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (FATP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.06% for FATP’s stock, with a 4.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FATP Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATP rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.81. In addition, Fat Projects Acquisition Corp saw 6.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATP starting from AQR Capital Management Holding, who sale 48,185 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Apr 17. After this action, AQR Capital Management Holding now owns 384 shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp, valued at $525,217 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATP

The total capital return value is set at -2.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.66. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (FATP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (FATP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.