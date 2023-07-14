Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expensify Inc. (EXFY) is $9.44, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for EXFY is 42.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXFY on July 14, 2023 was 593.71K shares.

EXFY) stock's latest price update

The stock of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) has increased by 8.58 when compared to last closing price of 7.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXFY’s Market Performance

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has seen a 8.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.50% gain in the past month and a 3.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for EXFY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.37% for EXFY’s stock, with a -12.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXFY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EXFY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EXFY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

EXFY Trading at 14.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, Expensify Inc. saw -7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from Schaffer Ryan, who sale 400 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Jul 03. After this action, Schaffer Ryan now owns 78,742 shares of Expensify Inc., valued at $3,200 using the latest closing price.

Schaffer Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Expensify Inc., sale 7,750 shares at $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Schaffer Ryan is holding 78,742 shares at $62,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.99 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc. stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -9.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.42. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Expensify Inc. (EXFY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.08. Total debt to assets is 32.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.