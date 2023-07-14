Examining the Volatility of Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s (MPWR) Stock

The stock of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has gone up by 12.08% for the week, with a 9.58% rise in the past month and a 23.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.85% for MPWR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.60% for MPWR’s stock, with a 33.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Right Now?

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MPWR is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MPWR is $536.20, which is -$56.42 below the current price. The public float for MPWR is 45.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPWR on July 14, 2023 was 607.45K shares.

MPWR) stock’s latest price update

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR)’s stock price has soared by 2.78 in relation to previous closing price of 561.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPWR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MPWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MPWR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $500 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

MPWR Trading at 18.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR rose by +12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $528.17. In addition, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. saw 63.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Hsing Michael, who sale 10,960 shares at the price of $537.79 back on Jul 03. After this action, Hsing Michael now owns 1,049,447 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., valued at $5,894,178 using the latest closing price.

Sciammas Maurice, the Sr. V.P.of Sales and Marketing of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., sale 4,305 shares at $537.79 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Sciammas Maurice is holding 200,044 shares at $2,315,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.81 for the present operating margin

+58.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stands at +24.39. The total capital return value is set at 36.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.00. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 23.40 for asset returns.

Based on Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23. Total debt to assets is 0.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.