Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Veracyte Inc.’s (VCYT) Stock

The stock of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has seen a 22.83% increase in the past week, with a 6.58% gain in the past month, and a 34.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for VCYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.76% for VCYT stock, with a simple moving average of 20.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VCYT is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VCYT is $31.67, which is $3.15 above than the current price. The public float for VCYT is 71.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. The average trading volume of VCYT on July 14, 2023 was 668.51K shares.

VCYT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) has surged by 0.78 when compared to previous closing price of 28.30, but the company has seen a 22.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VCYT Trading at 13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT rose by +22.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.83. In addition, Veracyte Inc. saw 20.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from Bhanji Muna, who sale 5,893 shares at the price of $26.44 back on Jun 16. After this action, Bhanji Muna now owns 28,514 shares of Veracyte Inc., valued at $155,786 using the latest closing price.

Bhanji Muna, the Director of Veracyte Inc., sale 1,539 shares at $25.91 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Bhanji Muna is holding 24,733 shares at $39,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.68 for the present operating margin

+57.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc. stands at -12.33. The total capital return value is set at -3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Veracyte Inc. (VCYT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.35. Total debt to assets is 1.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.