Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s (APAM) Stock

In the past week, APAM stock has gone up by 8.72%, with a monthly gain of 13.41% and a quarterly surge of 24.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.17% for APAM’s stock, with a 27.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Right Now?

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APAM is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APAM is $35.90, which is -$7.17 below the current price. The public float for APAM is 66.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APAM on July 14, 2023 was 872.51K shares.

APAM) stock’s latest price update

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.98 in comparison to its previous close of 40.96, however, the company has experienced a 8.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APAM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for APAM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for APAM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

APAM Trading at 17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APAM rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.81. In addition, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. saw 42.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APAM starting from Sellers Samuel Bentson, who sale 9,790 shares at the price of $36.11 back on Feb 15. After this action, Sellers Samuel Bentson now owns 15,568 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., valued at $353,549 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. stands at +18.71. The total capital return value is set at 44.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.61.

Based on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM), the company’s capital structure generated 122.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.95. Total debt to assets is 25.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.