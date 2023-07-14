Evaluating the Impact of 1.79 Increase on SciSparc Ltd.’s (SPRC) Stock

The stock of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has seen a 3.64% increase in the past week, with a -4.98% drop in the past month, and a 9.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.82% for SPRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.47% for SPRC’s stock, with a -25.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) by analysts is $20.00, The public float for SPRC is 7.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SPRC was 304.09K shares.

SPRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) has increased by 1.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPRC Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5613. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -24.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-615.22 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciSparc Ltd. stands at -192.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.