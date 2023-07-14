enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NVNO is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NVNO is $23.00, which is $19.73 above the current market price. The public float for NVNO is 9.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume for NVNO on July 14, 2023 was 40.12K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NVNO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: NVNO) has dropped by -21.39 compared to previous close of 4.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NVNO’s Market Performance

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) has seen a -4.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 24.33% gain in the past month and a -32.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.36% for NVNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.07% for NVNO’s stock, with a -33.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVNO Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.99%, as shares surge +22.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVNO fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, enVVeno Medical Corporation saw -35.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVNO starting from Duhay Francis, who purchase 7,751 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Aug 16. After this action, Duhay Francis now owns 20,911 shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation, valued at $47,591 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVNO

The total capital return value is set at -51.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.26. Equity return is now at value -63.50, with -59.30 for asset returns.

Based on enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.24. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.