Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC)’s stock price has soared by 1.32 in relation to previous closing price of 12.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is $13.75, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for EBC is 174.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EBC on July 14, 2023 was 912.63K shares.

EBC’s Market Performance

EBC stock saw an increase of 8.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.60% and a quarterly increase of 7.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.25% for EBC’s stock, with a -15.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

EBC Trading at 9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC rose by +8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.38. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -24.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Jackson Deborah C, who sale 1,320 shares at the price of $11.21 back on May 15. After this action, Jackson Deborah C now owns 76,214 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc., valued at $14,797 using the latest closing price.

Harlam Bari A, the Director of Eastern Bankshares Inc., sale 1,150 shares at $11.21 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Harlam Bari A is holding 76,097 shares at $12,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +25.76. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 32.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.50. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.