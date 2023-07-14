Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA)’s stock price has increased by 2.70 compared to its previous closing price of 14.47. However, the company has seen a 3.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Right Now?

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DEA is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DEA is $15.00, which is $0.14 above the current market price. The public float for DEA is 90.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.31% of that float. The average trading volume for DEA on July 14, 2023 was 874.51K shares.

DEA’s Market Performance

The stock of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has seen a 3.34% increase in the past week, with a 2.62% rise in the past month, and a 5.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for DEA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for DEA’s stock, with a -0.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $17 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

DEA Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.51. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc. saw 4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.36 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Easterly Government Properties Inc. stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.52. Total debt to assets is 44.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.