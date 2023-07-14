e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 104.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is $111.82, which is -$2.81 below the current market price. The public float for ELF is 50.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELF on July 14, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

ELF) stock’s latest price update

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has plunge by 1.02relation to previous closing price of 114.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that E.l.f. Beauty Posts Another Beat and a Raise. The Stock Surges.

ELF’s Market Performance

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has experienced a 4.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.65% rise in the past month, and a 35.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for ELF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.23% for ELF stock, with a simple moving average of 62.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $100 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

ELF Trading at 14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +199.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.52. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 109.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 39,740 shares at the price of $113.80 back on Jul 05. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 252,792 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $4,522,303 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 16,664 shares at $113.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 289,005 shares at $1,894,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +10.63. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.