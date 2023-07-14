Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.03 in comparison to its previous close of 30.07, however, the company has experienced a 4.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Dutch Bros Stock Plunges as Earnings Guidance Is Slashed

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BROS is 2.50.

The average price recommended by analysts for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is $36.27, which is $6.94 above the current market price. The public float for BROS is 41.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.95% of that float. On July 14, 2023, BROS’s average trading volume was 874.85K shares.

BROS’s Market Performance

BROS stock saw an increase of 4.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.20% and a quarterly increase of -9.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.28% for BROS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

BROS Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.51. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw 4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Ricci Joth, who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $37.53 back on Feb 01. After this action, Ricci Joth now owns 2,056,335 shares of Dutch Bros Inc., valued at $6,004,382 using the latest closing price.

Graham John Patrick, the Chief Marketing Officer of Dutch Bros Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $31.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Graham John Patrick is holding 163,332 shares at $250,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.