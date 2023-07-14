Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is -2.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is $7.50, which is $6.5 above the current market price. The public float for CYN is 33.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYN on July 14, 2023 was 118.56K shares.

CYN) stock’s latest price update

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.85 in relation to its previous close of 1.04. However, the company has experienced a 3.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYN’s Market Performance

CYN’s stock has risen by 3.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.44% and a quarterly drop of -12.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.68% for Cyngn Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.79% for CYN stock, with a simple moving average of 3.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYN stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for CYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYN in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $13 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

CYN Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares surge +2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYN rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1346. In addition, Cyngn Inc. saw 48.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYN starting from Macleod Karen M, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Mar 31. After this action, Macleod Karen M now owns 50,163 shares of Cyngn Inc., valued at $1,538 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7404.86 for the present operating margin

-202.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyngn Inc. stands at -7342.18. The total capital return value is set at -82.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.98. Equity return is now at value -79.70, with -76.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cyngn Inc. (CYN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cyngn Inc. (CYN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.