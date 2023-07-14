CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI)’s stock price has soared by 0.03 in relation to previous closing price of 31.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Right Now?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CVI is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CVI is $30.20, which is $0.36 above the current market price. The public float for CVI is 29.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.10% of that float. The average trading volume for CVI on July 14, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

CVI’s Market Performance

The stock of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has seen a 4.72% increase in the past week, with a 14.48% rise in the past month, and a 0.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for CVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.24% for CVI’s stock, with a 0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

CVI Trading at 17.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.10. In addition, CVR Energy Inc. saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.44 for the present operating margin

+10.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc. stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 41.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.05. Equity return is now at value 89.20, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on CVR Energy Inc. (CVI), the company’s capital structure generated 309.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.61. Total debt to assets is 39.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 306.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.