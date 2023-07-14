Curis Inc. (CRIS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRIS is 2.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Curis Inc. (CRIS) is $6.00, which is $5.17 above the current market price. The public float for CRIS is 90.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On July 14, 2023, CRIS’s average trading volume was 352.63K shares.

CRIS stock's latest price update

The stock price of Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) has plunged by -4.21 when compared to previous closing price of 0.87, but the company has seen a -1.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRIS’s Market Performance

Curis Inc. (CRIS) has seen a -1.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.76% gain in the past month and a 0.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.94% for CRIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.76% for CRIS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.87% for the last 200 days.

CRIS Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8054. In addition, Curis Inc. saw 51.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-521.75 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc. stands at -557.69. The total capital return value is set at -42.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.76. Equity return is now at value -103.80, with -45.80 for asset returns.

Based on Curis Inc. (CRIS), the company’s capital structure generated 114.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.44. Total debt to assets is 48.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Curis Inc. (CRIS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.