CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CURI is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CURI is $2.41, which is $1.43 above the current price. The public float for CURI is 28.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CURI on July 14, 2023 was 114.76K shares.

CURI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) has dropped by -6.27 compared to previous close of 1.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CURI’s Market Performance

CURI’s stock has risen by 7.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.36% and a quarterly drop of -15.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.04% for CuriosityStream Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for CURI’s stock, with a -23.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CURI Trading at 3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURI rose by +7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9678. In addition, CuriosityStream Inc. saw -13.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURI starting from HENDRICKS JOHN S, who sale 13,214 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Jul 12. After this action, HENDRICKS JOHN S now owns 622,422 shares of CuriosityStream Inc., valued at $13,743 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKS JOHN S, the Director of CuriosityStream Inc., sale 9,721 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that HENDRICKS JOHN S is holding 635,636 shares at $9,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.22 for the present operating margin

+33.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for CuriosityStream Inc. stands at -65.24. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -25.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.