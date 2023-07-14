CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is $14.64, which is $5.63 above the current market price. The public float for CVAC is 122.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CVAC on July 14, 2023 was 691.19K shares.

CVAC stock's latest price update

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.61 in relation to its previous close of 9.98. However, the company has experienced a 5.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Biotech Stocks, Once Booming, Enter Bear Territory

CVAC’s Market Performance

CVAC’s stock has risen by 5.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.24% and a quarterly rise of 37.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.54% for CureVac N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.33% for CVAC stock, with a simple moving average of 21.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVAC stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CVAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVAC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $13 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

CVAC Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw 69.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-424.38 for the present operating margin

-203.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V. stands at -369.37. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -31.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.