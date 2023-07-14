Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has decreased by -0.99 when compared to last closing price of 257.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that Cummins Is Positive on 2023 as Earnings Fall Short

Is It Worth Investing in Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Right Now?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Cummins Inc. (CMI) by analysts is $254.07, which is $2.44 above the current market price. The public float for CMI is 140.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of CMI was 962.17K shares.

CMI’s Market Performance

The stock of Cummins Inc. (CMI) has seen a 5.07% increase in the past week, with a 10.78% rise in the past month, and a 9.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for CMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.56% for CMI’s stock, with a 7.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CMI Trading at 11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMI rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.88. In addition, Cummins Inc. saw 5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMI starting from Fier Walter J, who sale 3,307 shares at the price of $252.99 back on Feb 22. After this action, Fier Walter J now owns 8,090 shares of Cummins Inc., valued at $836,652 using the latest closing price.

Barner Sharon R, the VP – Chief Administrative Off. of Cummins Inc., sale 5,929 shares at $257.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Barner Sharon R is holding 16,144 shares at $1,524,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+23.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cummins Inc. stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 16.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41. Equity return is now at value 28.30, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cummins Inc. (CMI), the company’s capital structure generated 93.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.21. Total debt to assets is 27.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cummins Inc. (CMI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.