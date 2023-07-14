Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) has gone up by 9.92% for the week, with a -9.36% drop in the past month and a 16.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.73% for CGEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.71% for CGEM’s stock, with a 2.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) Right Now?

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CGEM is at 0.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CGEM is $29.00, which is $17.48 above the current market price. The public float for CGEM is 37.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.47% of that float. The average trading volume for CGEM on July 14, 2023 was 313.61K shares.

CGEM) stock’s latest price update

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.09 in comparison to its previous close of 10.37, however, the company has experienced a 9.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CGEM Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEM rose by +9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.40. In addition, Cullinan Oncology Inc. saw 9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGEM starting from AHMED NADIM, who sale 759 shares at the price of $11.40 back on Jun 28. After this action, AHMED NADIM now owns 115,822 shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc., valued at $8,653 using the latest closing price.

Trigilio Jeffrey, the Chief Financial Officer of Cullinan Oncology Inc., sale 399 shares at $12.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Trigilio Jeffrey is holding 85,823 shares at $5,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEM

Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.