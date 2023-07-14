Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN)’s stock price has plunge by -3.42relation to previous closing price of 27.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) is 6.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCRN is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is $30.83, which is $4.54 above the current market price. The public float for CCRN is 35.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.06% of that float. On July 14, 2023, CCRN’s average trading volume was 492.96K shares.

CCRN’s Market Performance

The stock of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) has seen a -6.41% decrease in the past week, with a -4.26% drop in the past month, and a 15.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for CCRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.26% for CCRN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.81% for the last 200 days.

CCRN Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRN fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.36. In addition, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. saw -1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCRN starting from Grieco Cynthia Ann, who sale 1,071 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Nov 28. After this action, Grieco Cynthia Ann now owns 11,950 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., valued at $38,556 using the latest closing price.

Burns William J., the Chief Financial Officer of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., sale 40,293 shares at $30.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Burns William J. is holding 206,111 shares at $1,245,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+21.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stands at +6.71. The total capital return value is set at 50.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.40. Equity return is now at value 35.80, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN), the company’s capital structure generated 34.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.65. Total debt to assets is 16.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 3.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.