Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) is $46.89, which is $26.41 above the current market price. The public float for CRNX is 47.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRNX on July 14, 2023 was 463.36K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CRNX) stock’s latest price update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX)’s stock price has plunge by 2.55relation to previous closing price of 19.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRNX’s Market Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has experienced a 11.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.66% drop in the past month, and a 30.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for CRNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.86% for CRNX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CRNX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRNX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $56 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

CRNX Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX rose by +11.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.11. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 11.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Struthers Richard Scott, who sale 14,157 shares at the price of $20.35 back on Jul 13. After this action, Struthers Richard Scott now owns 630,805 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $288,095 using the latest closing price.

Struthers Richard Scott, the President & CEO of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 11,459 shares at $20.17 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Struthers Richard Scott is holding 644,962 shares at $231,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3544.06 for the present operating margin

+70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -3460.38. The total capital return value is set at -51.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.18. Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -47.60 for asset returns.

Based on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,054.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.