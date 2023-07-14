Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) is above average at 2.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is $11.00, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for CMRE is 52.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMRE on July 14, 2023 was 667.98K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CMRE) stock’s latest price update

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.34 in comparison to its previous close of 10.04, however, the company has experienced a -2.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMRE’s Market Performance

CMRE’s stock has fallen by -2.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.20% and a quarterly drop of -0.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Costamare Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.70% for CMRE’s stock, with a 5.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMRE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CMRE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

CMRE Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRE fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, Costamare Inc. saw 6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.98 for the present operating margin

+53.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costamare Inc. stands at +49.82. The total capital return value is set at 11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.17. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Costamare Inc. (CMRE), the company’s capital structure generated 119.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.51. Total debt to assets is 52.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Costamare Inc. (CMRE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.