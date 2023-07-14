CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is 3.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CEIX is 1.86.

The public float for CEIX is 33.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.93% of that float. On July 14, 2023, CEIX’s average trading volume was 628.31K shares.

CEIX) stock’s latest price update

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.65 in relation to previous closing price of 66.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CEIX’s Market Performance

CEIX’s stock has fallen by -2.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.40% and a quarterly rise of 9.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for CONSOL Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.70% for CEIX’s stock, with a 4.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2020.

CEIX Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.37. In addition, CONSOL Energy Inc. saw 0.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from Rothka John, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $64.34 back on Mar 03. After this action, Rothka John now owns 14,245 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc., valued at $128,680 using the latest closing price.

Brock James A, the Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Energy Inc., sale 500 shares at $78.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Brock James A is holding 473,020 shares at $39,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Equity return is now at value 67.50, with 25.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.