Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Stock Experiences 1.61% Monthly Change

The stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has gone up by 0.80% for the week, with a 1.61% rise in the past month and a 10.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.46% for CCEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.41% for CCEP’s stock, with a 16.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Right Now?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCEP is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCEP is $64.52, which is $3.26 above the current price. The public float for CCEP is 289.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCEP on July 14, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

CCEP) stock’s latest price update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP)’s stock price has increased by 1.91 compared to its previous closing price of 64.47. However, the company has seen a 0.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $61.15 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

CCEP Trading at 1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.83. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw 18.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+35.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.52. Total debt to assets is 40.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.62.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.