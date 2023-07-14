Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CWAN is 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CWAN is $18.75, which is $1.6 above the current price. The public float for CWAN is 76.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CWAN on July 14, 2023 was 470.12K shares.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN)’s stock price has increased by 2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 16.35. However, the company has seen a 7.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CWAN’s Market Performance

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) has experienced a 7.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.85% rise in the past month, and a 4.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for CWAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.20% for CWAN’s stock, with a -0.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWAN stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CWAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CWAN in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $19.50 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

CWAN Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN rose by +7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. saw -11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $15.95 back on Jun 20. After this action, WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU now owns 0 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., valued at $159,500,000 using the latest closing price.

WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU, the 10% Owner of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., sale 10,000,000 shares at $15.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU is holding 0 shares at $159,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.72 for the present operating margin

+70.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. stands at -2.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.72. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.13. Total debt to assets is 15.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.