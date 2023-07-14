Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CTAS stock has gone up by 1.58%, with a monthly gain of 2.05% and a quarterly surge of 8.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Cintas Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.29% for CTAS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Right Now?

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTAS is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTAS is $525.75, which is $14.81 above the current price. The public float for CTAS is 86.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTAS on July 14, 2023 was 352.63K shares.

CTAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) has increased by 0.29 when compared to last closing price of 493.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that BlackBerry, Tesla, Cassava Sciences, Paychex: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of CTAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTAS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CTAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTAS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $550 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

CTAS Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTAS rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $488.73. In addition, Cintas Corporation saw 9.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTAS starting from Hansen J. Michael, who sale 1,618 shares at the price of $441.85 back on Feb 06. After this action, Hansen J. Michael now owns 30,132 shares of Cintas Corporation, valued at $714,913 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Michael Lawrence, the Executive Vice President & CAO of Cintas Corporation, sale 14,795 shares at $444.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Thompson Michael Lawrence is holding 23,318 shares at $6,583,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+46.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cintas Corporation stands at +15.66. The total capital return value is set at 25.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.61. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cintas Corporation (CTAS), the company’s capital structure generated 89.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.29. Total debt to assets is 35.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.