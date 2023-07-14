Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.65 compared to its previous closing price of 1.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CDTX is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CDTX is $4.67, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for CDTX is 63.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume for CDTX on July 14, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

CDTX’s Market Performance

CDTX stock saw a decrease of -0.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.12% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.96% for CDTX’s stock, with a 4.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

CDTX Trading at -7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1195. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw 45.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Stein Jeffrey, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Mar 27. After this action, Stein Jeffrey now owns 281,602 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $51,855 using the latest closing price.

Tari Leslie, the CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,562 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Tari Leslie is holding 190,179 shares at $11,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.23 for the present operating margin

+99.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stands at -46.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.