Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) Stock Observes 18.95% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) has seen a -7.99% decrease in the past week, with a 6.05% gain in the past month, and a 38.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.89% for CRDL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.41% for CRDL’s stock, with a 18.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRDL is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRDL is $3.81, The public float for CRDL is 61.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of CRDL on July 14, 2023 was 130.06K shares.

CRDL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) has dropped by -8.02 compared to previous close of 0.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRDL Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDL fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8438. In addition, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. saw 49.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDL

Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -45.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.