Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOOS is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOOS is $19.91, which is -$0.43 below the current price. The public float for GOOS is 52.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOS on July 14, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.12 in comparison to its previous close of 18.16, however, the company has experienced a 3.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GOOS’s Market Performance

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has seen a 3.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.34% gain in the past month and a -4.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for GOOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.10% for GOOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.07% for the last 200 days.

GOOS Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.12. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw -0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.07 for the present operating margin

+59.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +5.95. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.