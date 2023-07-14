Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI)’s stock price has increased by 9.25 compared to its previous closing price of 3.52. However, the company has seen a 14.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDZI is 0.60.

The public float for CDZI is 33.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDZI on July 14, 2023 was 424.18K shares.

CDZI’s Market Performance

CDZI stock saw a decrease of 14.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.29% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.20% for Cadiz Inc. (CDZI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for CDZI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.81% for the last 200 days.

CDZI Trading at -11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -15.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDZI rose by +14.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Cadiz Inc. saw 53.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDZI starting from Heerema International Group Se, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Jul 06. After this action, Heerema International Group Se now owns 20,713,965 shares of Cadiz Inc., valued at $800,000 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Susan P, the Director of Cadiz Inc., purchase 1,970 shares at $5.06 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Kennedy Susan P is holding 68,432 shares at $9,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDZI

Equity return is now at value -83.40, with -30.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.