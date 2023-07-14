Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) has increased by 1.00 when compared to last closing price of 12.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) is above average at 12.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is $18.08, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for BUR is 198.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BUR on July 14, 2023 was 543.36K shares.

BUR’s Market Performance

The stock of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has seen a 0.41% increase in the past week, with a -6.60% drop in the past month, and a -3.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for BUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.66% for BUR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.71% for the last 200 days.

BUR Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUR rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.33. In addition, Burford Capital Limited saw 49.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Burford Capital Limited stands at +8.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12.

Based on Burford Capital Limited (BUR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.09. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.