Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.02 in relation to its previous close of 0.22. However, the company has experienced a -7.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is $5.64, The public float for BRSH is 6.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRSH on July 14, 2023 was 603.25K shares.

BRSH’s Market Performance

BRSH’s stock has seen a -7.45% decrease for the week, with a -40.86% drop in the past month and a -13.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.70% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.39% for BRSH’s stock, with a -55.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -19.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -28.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2642. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -52.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.