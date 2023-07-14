Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL)’s stock price has soared by 5.45 in relation to previous closing price of 9.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) is above average at 8.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is $11.50, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for BRKL is 74.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRKL on July 14, 2023 was 632.31K shares.

BRKL’s Market Performance

BRKL stock saw an increase of 11.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.20% and a quarterly increase of -6.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.51% for BRKL’s stock, with a -16.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRKL Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKL rose by +11.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, Brookline Bancorp Inc. saw -31.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKL starting from Goldrick Michael P, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $8.71 back on Jun 06. After this action, Goldrick Michael P now owns 14,152 shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc., valued at $43,550 using the latest closing price.

Fess Darryl J., the CEO, Brookline Bank of Brookline Bancorp Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $8.43 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Fess Darryl J. is holding 65,500 shares at $42,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brookline Bancorp Inc. stands at +29.66. The total capital return value is set at 7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL), the company’s capital structure generated 146.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.41. Total debt to assets is 15.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.