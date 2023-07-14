BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has gone up by 3.92% for the week, with a -2.30% drop in the past month and a -33.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.62% for BPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.52% for BPT’s stock, with a -46.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Right Now?

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BPT is at 0.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BPT is $12.00, which is -$2.71 below the current market price. The public float for BPT is 21.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.02% of that float. The average trading volume for BPT on July 14, 2023 was 223.52K shares.

BPT) stock’s latest price update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.81 in comparison to its previous close of 5.67, however, the company has experienced a 3.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $49 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2009.

BPT Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPT rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust saw -55.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+98.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stands at +98.23. The total capital return value is set at 1,415.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1,414.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.