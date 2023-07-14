Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Black Hills Corporation (BKH) by analysts is $67.60, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for BKH is 64.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BKH was 426.84K shares.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.31 in comparison to its previous close of 59.62, however, the company has experienced a 1.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BKH’s Market Performance

BKH’s stock has risen by 1.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.42% and a quarterly drop of -8.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Black Hills Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.23% for BKH’s stock, with a -7.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKH stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BKH by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BKH in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $68 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

BKH Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKH rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.18. In addition, Black Hills Corporation saw -14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKH starting from Kinzley Richard, who sale 10,033 shares at the price of $65.49 back on May 08. After this action, Kinzley Richard now owns 36,576 shares of Black Hills Corporation, valued at $657,061 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.77 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Hills Corporation stands at +10.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Black Hills Corporation (BKH), the company’s capital structure generated 155.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.92. Total debt to assets is 48.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.