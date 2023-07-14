Bird Global Inc.’s (BRDS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BRDS stock has gone up by 21.72%, with a monthly gain of 3.88% and a quarterly plunge of -47.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.82% for Bird Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.03% for BRDS’s stock, with a -53.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) by analysts is $10.00, which is $165.09 above the current market price. The public float for BRDS is 8.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.78% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BRDS was 291.58K shares.

BRDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) has jumped by 17.56 compared to previous close of 2.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRDS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

BRDS Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDS rose by +21.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Bird Global Inc. saw -46.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRDS starting from VanderZanden Travis, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $2.85 back on May 19. After this action, VanderZanden Travis now owns 25,178,128 shares of Bird Global Inc., valued at $128,250 using the latest closing price.

Bitove John Ivan, the Director of Bird Global Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Bitove John Ivan is holding 4,337,392 shares at $93,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104.44 for the present operating margin

+13.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bird Global Inc. stands at -146.63. The total capital return value is set at -111.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -186.66.

Based on Bird Global Inc. (BRDS), the company’s capital structure generated 330.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.76. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 229.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.