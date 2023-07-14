BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) has decreased by -4.10 when compared to last closing price of 1.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BSGM is at 1.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BSGM is $4.50, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for BSGM is 42.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.13% of that float. The average trading volume for BSGM on July 14, 2023 was 282.48K shares.

BSGM’s Market Performance

BSGM’s stock has seen a 1.74% increase for the week, with a -4.10% drop in the past month and a 5.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for BioSig Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.47% for BSGM stock, with a simple moving average of 27.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSGM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSGM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2020.

BSGM Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2075. In addition, BioSig Technologies Inc. saw 178.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from LONDONER KENNETH L, who purchase 15,600 shares at the price of $1.24 back on Jun 13. After this action, LONDONER KENNETH L now owns 2,507,020 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc., valued at $19,358 using the latest closing price.

LONDONER KENNETH L, the Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that LONDONER KENNETH L is holding 2,491,420 shares at $7,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

Equity return is now at value -971.60, with -445.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.