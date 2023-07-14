BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BLFS is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BLFS is $30.14, which is $9.83 above than the current price. The public float for BLFS is 39.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.62% of that float. The average trading volume of BLFS on July 14, 2023 was 308.90K shares.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.36 in relation to its previous close of 22.87. However, the company has experienced a -0.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BLFS’s Market Performance

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) has seen a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.58% decline in the past month and a 2.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for BLFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.09% for BLFS’s stock, with a -4.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLFS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BLFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLFS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $29 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

BLFS Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLFS fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.36. In addition, BioLife Solutions Inc. saw 12.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLFS starting from Schulz Marcus, who sale 331 shares at the price of $22.79 back on Jul 11. After this action, Schulz Marcus now owns 43,231 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc., valued at $7,543 using the latest closing price.

Rice Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of BioLife Solutions Inc., sale 877 shares at $22.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Rice Michael is holding 418,912 shares at $20,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.67 for the present operating margin

+27.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioLife Solutions Inc. stands at -86.43. The total capital return value is set at -8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.76. Equity return is now at value -38.00, with -31.60 for asset returns.

Based on BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.22. Total debt to assets is 9.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In summary, BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.