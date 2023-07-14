BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) has gone down by -5.64% for the week, with a 11.56% rise in the past month and a 31.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.64% for BCDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.14% for BCDA’s stock, with a 20.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BCDA is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BCDA is $7.50, which is $4.99 above the current market price. The public float for BCDA is 12.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for BCDA on July 14, 2023 was 41.17K shares.

BCDA) stock’s latest price update

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.39 in comparison to its previous close of 2.74, however, the company has experienced a -5.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BCDA Trading at 15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCDA fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, BioCardia Inc. saw 20.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCDA starting from Altman Peter, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $1.60 back on May 26. After this action, Altman Peter now owns 469,239 shares of BioCardia Inc., valued at $9,920 using the latest closing price.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the 10% Owner of BioCardia Inc., purchase 595,238 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL is holding 2,025,827 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-880.25 for the present operating margin

+72.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioCardia Inc. stands at -880.70. Equity return is now at value -274.30, with -129.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.