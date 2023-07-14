Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.68 compared to its previous closing price of 3.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for XAIR is also noteworthy at -0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XAIR is $16.25, which is $12.87 above than the current price. The public float for XAIR is 25.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.70% of that float. The average trading volume of XAIR on July 14, 2023 was 452.69K shares.

XAIR’s Market Performance

The stock of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) has seen a -8.23% decrease in the past week, with a -36.37% drop in the past month, and a -39.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.32% for XAIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.96% for XAIR’s stock, with a -38.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XAIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XAIR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for XAIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XAIR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

XAIR Trading at -29.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XAIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -34.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XAIR fell by -7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Beyond Air Inc. saw -42.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XAIR starting from Gaul Michael A., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.51 back on Jun 30. After this action, Gaul Michael A. now owns 78,150 shares of Beyond Air Inc., valued at $22,550 using the latest closing price.

Forbes William P, the Director of Beyond Air Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Forbes William P is holding 14,855 shares at $33,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XAIR

Equity return is now at value -104.40, with -70.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.