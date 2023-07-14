Beam Global (BEEM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Beam Global (BEEM) is $25.86, which is $14.49 above the current market price. The public float for BEEM is 8.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEEM on July 14, 2023 was 194.43K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BEEM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) has jumped by 9.83 compared to previous close of 10.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BEEM’s Market Performance

Beam Global (BEEM) has experienced a 16.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.57% rise in the past month, and a -3.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.20% for BEEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.81% for BEEM’s stock, with a -17.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BEEM Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEEM rose by +16.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, Beam Global saw -34.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEEM starting from WHEATLEY DESMOND C, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $11.81 back on Jun 01. After this action, WHEATLEY DESMOND C now owns 101,549 shares of Beam Global, valued at $16,534 using the latest closing price.

WHEATLEY DESMOND C, the Chief Executive Officer of Beam Global, sale 4,980 shares at $16.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that WHEATLEY DESMOND C is holding 102,949 shares at $82,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.64 for the present operating margin

-7.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Global stands at -89.48. Equity return is now at value -76.80, with -50.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beam Global (BEEM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.