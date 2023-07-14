Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) has jumped by 1.77 compared to previous close of 46.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/22/23 that Moody’s Downgrades 11 Regional Banks, Including Zions, U.S. Bank, Western Alliance

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Right Now?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BOH is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BOH is $41.67, which is -$2.1 below the current price. The public float for BOH is 39.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOH on July 14, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

BOH’s Market Performance

BOH’s stock has seen a 16.37% increase for the week, with a 4.21% rise in the past month and a -6.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for Bank of Hawaii Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.64% for BOH’s stock, with a -25.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOH stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for BOH by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BOH in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $31 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

BOH Trading at 12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOH rose by +16.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.56. In addition, Bank of Hawaii Corporation saw -39.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOH starting from WO ROBERT W JR, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $39.85 back on Jun 01. After this action, WO ROBERT W JR now owns 42,539 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, valued at $259,045 using the latest closing price.

Lucien Kent Thomas, the Director of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $32.29 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Lucien Kent Thomas is holding 5,500 shares at $32,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Hawaii Corporation stands at +30.01. The total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.60. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH), the company’s capital structure generated 93.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 5.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.