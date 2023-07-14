AutoNation Inc. (AN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of AutoNation Inc. (AN) has seen a 5.43% increase in the past week, with a 24.08% gain in the past month, and a 35.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for AN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.65% for AN stock, with a simple moving average of 40.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is above average at 7.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AutoNation Inc. (AN) is $165.22, which is -$11.04 below the current market price. The public float for AN is 40.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AN on July 14, 2023 was 609.79K shares.

AN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) has increased by 0.15 when compared to last closing price of 177.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/16/23 that AutoNation Stock Has Rallied. CEO Michael Manley Scooped Up $1 Million of Shares

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $130 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

AN Trading at 22.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN rose by +5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.35. In addition, AutoNation Inc. saw 66.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from LAMPERT EDWARD S, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $178.92 back on Jul 13. After this action, LAMPERT EDWARD S now owns 4,887,408 shares of AutoNation Inc., valued at $14,313,424 using the latest closing price.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, the 10% Owner of AutoNation Inc., sale 24,980 shares at $179.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that LAMPERT EDWARD S is holding 4,967,408 shares at $4,492,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.39 for the present operating margin

+18.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoNation Inc. stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 32.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.49. Equity return is now at value 60.30, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on AutoNation Inc. (AN), the company’s capital structure generated 210.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.79. Total debt to assets is 41.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AutoNation Inc. (AN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.