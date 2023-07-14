Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) has plunged by -3.92 when compared to previous closing price of 3.06, but the company has seen a 6.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ATHA is also noteworthy at 2.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATHA is $7.50, which is $5.46 above than the current price. The public float for ATHA is 35.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume of ATHA on July 14, 2023 was 260.13K shares.

ATHA’s Market Performance

The stock of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) has seen a 6.52% increase in the past week, with a -9.54% drop in the past month, and a 20.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for ATHA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.17% for ATHA’s stock, with a -4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ATHA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ATHA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

ATHA Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHA rose by +6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Athira Pharma Inc. saw -7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHA starting from Gengos Andrew, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.43 back on Jun 07. After this action, Gengos Andrew now owns 80,012 shares of Athira Pharma Inc., valued at $51,445 using the latest closing price.

Gengos Andrew, the See Below of Athira Pharma Inc., purchase 45,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Gengos Andrew is holding 65,012 shares at $135,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHA

Equity return is now at value -41.40, with -38.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.