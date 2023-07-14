Assessing the Risk and Potential of United Community Banks Inc.’s (UCBI) Stock

The stock of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has seen a 9.37% increase in the past week, with a 3.12% gain in the past month, and a -1.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for UCBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.56% for UCBI stock, with a simple moving average of -12.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Right Now?

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for UCBI is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for UCBI is $29.57, which is $2.91 above the current market price. The public float for UCBI is 109.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.83% of that float. The average trading volume for UCBI on July 14, 2023 was 645.93K shares.

UCBI) stock’s latest price update

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI)’s stock price has increased by 2.89 compared to its previous closing price of 26.33. However, the company has seen a 9.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UCBI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for UCBI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UCBI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $34 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

UCBI Trading at 12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.43. In addition, United Community Banks Inc. saw -19.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCBI starting from BRADSHAW RICHARD, who sale 649 shares at the price of $38.52 back on Nov 01. After this action, BRADSHAW RICHARD now owns 69,514 shares of United Community Banks Inc., valued at $24,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Community Banks Inc. stands at +29.31. The total capital return value is set at 11.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.95.

Based on United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 39.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.48. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.