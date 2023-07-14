Assessing the Risk and Potential of Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s (METX) Stock

The stock of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has seen a 14.13% increase in the past week, with a 13.23% gain in the past month, and a 1.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.39% for METX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.42% for METX stock, with a simple moving average of -11.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Right Now?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for METX is at -0.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for METX is $3.00, The public float for METX is 20.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume for METX on July 14, 2023 was 631.91K shares.

METX) stock’s latest price update

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX)’s stock price has increased by 8.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a 14.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

METX Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.39%, as shares surge +12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX rose by +14.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1916. In addition, Meten Holding Group Ltd. saw 22.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+14.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meten Holding Group Ltd. stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.01. Equity return is now at value 92.60, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.