ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SPRY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SPRY stock has gone up by 10.11%, with a monthly gain of 6.97% and a quarterly surge of 14.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.98% for SPRY’s stock, with a -1.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SPRY is at -0.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPRY is $15.67, which is $7.25 above the current market price. The public float for SPRY is 62.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.42% of that float. The average trading volume for SPRY on July 14, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

SPRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) has plunged by -1.89 when compared to previous closing price of 6.88, but the company has seen a 10.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SPRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPRY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

SPRY Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +10.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRY rose by +10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.46. In addition, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -20.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRY starting from Shawver Laura, who sale 8,858 shares at the price of $6.36 back on Jul 07. After this action, Shawver Laura now owns 210,346 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $56,372 using the latest closing price.

Shawver Laura, the Director of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 33,510 shares at $6.34 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Shawver Laura is holding 210,346 shares at $212,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2698.78 for the present operating margin

+75.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2635.41. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 51.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.