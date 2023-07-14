ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ: ARBB) has jumped by 11.64 compared to previous close of 2.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ: ARBB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ: ARBB) is 81.50x, which is above its average ratio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for ARBB is 1.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On July 14, 2023, ARBB’s average trading volume was 109.44K shares.

ARBB’s Market Performance

The stock of ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) has seen a 22.79% increase in the past week, with a -3.55% drop in the past month, and a -18.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.90% for ARBB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.32% for ARBB’s stock, with a -10.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARBB Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.28%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBB rose by +22.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, ARB IOT Group Limited saw -15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.