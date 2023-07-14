Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s (AMTI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AMTI stock has gone up by 13.33%, with a monthly gain of 0.35% and a quarterly surge of 12.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.20% for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.66% for AMTI’s stock, with a -44.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) by analysts is $0.65, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for AMTI is 30.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of AMTI was 240.53K shares.

AMTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) has jumped by 6.25 compared to previous close of 0.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMTI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $92 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2021.

AMTI Trading at 19.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.91%, as shares sank -7.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTI rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2951. In addition, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. saw -19.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTI starting from Mahmood Tahir Ph.D., who sale 1,802 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Mar 01. After this action, Mahmood Tahir Ph.D. now owns 73,626 shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc., valued at $901 using the latest closing price.

Cross Shawn, the President & COO of Applied Molecular Transport Inc., sale 934 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Cross Shawn is holding 60,156 shares at $467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTI

The total capital return value is set at -84.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.63. Equity return is now at value -163.50, with -96.60 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.25. Total debt to assets is 33.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.