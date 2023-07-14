Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

The 36-month beta value for ZVIA is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZVIA is $5.41, which is $1.07 above than the current price. The public float for ZVIA is 43.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. The average trading volume of ZVIA on July 14, 2023 was 146.08K shares.

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA)’s stock price has soared by 7.69 in relation to previous closing price of 4.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZVIA’s Market Performance

ZVIA’s stock has risen by 10.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.07% and a quarterly rise of 21.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for Zevia PBC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.00% for ZVIA’s stock, with a 8.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZVIA Trading at 8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVIA rose by +10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.32. In addition, Zevia PBC saw 6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZVIA starting from White Pine LLC, who sale 508,965 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Jun 23. After this action, White Pine LLC now owns 1,604,138 shares of Zevia PBC, valued at $2,254,715 using the latest closing price.

White Pine LLC, the 10% Owner of Zevia PBC, sale 1,066 shares at $4.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that White Pine LLC is holding 2,113,103 shares at $5,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.33 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevia PBC stands at -20.75. The total capital return value is set at -51.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.40. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zevia PBC (ZVIA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.